A motorist hit a senior citizen walking on Mdina Road on Friday afternoon and then fled the scene, in a hit-and-run incident that is now an ongoing police investigation.

The 69-year-old man, who lives in Qormi, was walking along Mdina Road in his hometown when he was hit by a car at around 3pm.

Police said the culprit had left the scene by the time they arrived.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where is he is being treated for his grievous injuries.

A police investigation is under way.