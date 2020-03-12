All football and futsal matches organised by the Malta FA both in Malta and in Gozo will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure in response to growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the MFA announced.

The local governing body of football issued a statement just minutes after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that all open-air activities that attracts a huge audience will be postponed while football matches from senior leagues will be held behind closed doors.

The decision however, was not met positively by several club members and officials.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Malta Football Players Association secretary Carlo Mamo said that the union was against the staging of football matches this weeekend and they will be meeting later in the afternoon to take a decision on the issue.

In its statement, the MFA said the only persons to given access to different stadia hosting senior football are registered coaches, technical and medical staff of the respective teams involved, MFA officials and medical staff, committee members of the clubs involved on matchday, MFA officials and EXCO members, stadium personnel, police officers and accredited media.

“Based on medical advice, the pre-match fair-play handshake will not take place between players and match officials from this weekend until further notice,” the MFA added.

“The above decisions and protocol also apply to non-league football and competitions organised by Malta FA member associations.”

The Youth FA and the Gozo Youth FA competitive and friendly matches, events, festivals and training sessions are being cancelled with immediate effect.

All training sessions and activities of the national football selections in the Under-17, Under-16 and Under-15 age-groups and the girls’ academy are also being suspended.

Competitive football and futsal matches for all other youth and senior age categories will take place behind closed doors.

“The association urges all member clubs to also hold all training sessions behind closed doors or with restricted access,” the MFA added.

The BOV Premier League resumes this weekend with another seven-match programme that gets under way on Friday when Valletta faces Tarxien Rainbows at the National Stadium.