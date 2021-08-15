Michael Mifsud, chief executive officer of Multigas Ltd and Multigas Sales Ltd, a leading Maltese producer and distributor of industrial, medical and food gases, has been appointed to the board of directors of the European Industrial Gases Association (EIGA).

Based in Brussels, EIGA represents the vast majority of European and a number of non-European companies producing and distributing industrial, medical and food gases.

Member companies of this international non-profit organisation (AISBL), which was established in 1923, closely cooperate in safety and technical matters concerning production, transport, storage and application to achieve the highest level of safety and environmental care in the handling of gases. EIGA also initiates the development of appropriate standards and provides standardisation bodies with technological expertise.

Multigas chairperson Louis A. Farrugia congratulated Mifsud on his appointment, adding that “with Michael at the helm, Multigas companies have been committed to practices, values and business ethics which align well with EIGA’s; we are pleased with this direct participation in such a prestigious international forum”.

Multigas operates from facilities in Kirkop and Ħal Far. The healthcare arm of this business specialises in the production and distribution of medical oxygen to EU-GMP standards, and the supply of other medical gases administered during childbirth, anesthesia and surgery. These medical products are distributed to hospitals, clinics and health institutions throughout Malta and Gozo.

The industrial gases activity supports local manufacturing and service industries operating in various markets, among which electronics, plastic and rubber, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, automotive, aviation and welding.

More information is available at www.multigas.com.