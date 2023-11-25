Jannik Sinner beat world number one Novak Djokovic twice in one day to send Italy into the Davis Cup final with a 2-1 win over Serbia on Saturday in Malaga.

Italy, who won the trophy for the first and only time in 1976, will face 28-time winners Australia on Sunday.

Sinner, who has now triumphed three times in four clashes across 11 days against Djokovic, crucially kept Italy in the tie by beating the 24-time Grand Slam winner 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 in the second singles rubber.

Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego then defeated Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 in the decisive doubles to clinch victory, after Kecmanovic had dispatched Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7/9), 6-2, 6-1 in the opener.

World number four Sinner was left with an uphill battle to save Italy as he faced Djokovic in the singles, with the 36-year-old in stellar form.

