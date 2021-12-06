Electrifying young talent Zhao Xintong won his first pro title in tremendous style by beating Luca Brecel 10-5 in the final of the Cazoo UK Championship in York.

Zhao’s cheerful demeanour earned him the support of the York crowd

Recognised since his junior days as a massive talent, China’s Zhao has taken the first step towards fulfilling his promise by winning snooker’s second biggest ranking event. At the age of 24, he is the youngest winner of the UK Championship since Judd Trump in 2011.

The manner of Zhao’s victory underlines his potential: his break-building class, positional sophistication, pure ball striking and unflappable temperament are all attributes of great champions. Whether he can become a regular winner in the sport’s toughest era remains to be seen, but tonight’s success has the feeling of a major breakthrough for the left-hander.

