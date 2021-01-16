The MSE Equity Total Return Index registered a further 1.4% decline, as losses in the opening and closing sessions were enough to outweigh the gains in the other three sessions. The local equities’ index ended the week at 8,241.788 points.

A total of 19 equities were active, three of which headed north, while another 10 closed in the opposite direction.

A total weekly turnover of €0.8 million was generated over 152 deals.

BMIT Technologies plc was the most liquid equity, as it registered a total turnover of €161,511 during the week.

The equity started off the week on a positive note, as it reached €0.49 but did not manage to sustain the gain, as it closed flat at €0.48 yesterday.

This was the outcome of 17 deals involving 334,767 shares.

Its parent company, GO plc, traded three times over a spread of 2,673 shares. The equity closed the week lower by 1.1% at €3.46.

Similarly, RS2 Software plc registered a negative 3.9% movement in price, as it closed at €1.98. Eight deals involving 23,349 shares were executed.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc remained flat at €0.95, despite touching a low of €0.946 on Thursday.

A total of 84,765 shares changed ownership across 26 transactions, worth €80,479.

HSBC Bank Malta plc, lost 3.3% as 52,686 shares were spread over 10 deals.

The share price of the banking equity declined by €0.03 to €0.87.

The equity was trading at a low of €0.84c5 on Wednesday – the lowest in over a month, but managed to recoup some lost ground until end of week.

Meanwhile, a sole deal of 1,000 Lombard Bank Malta plc shares did not impact the previous week’s closing price of €1.98.

Malta International Airport plc kick started the week at €6.00 but ended the week €0.10 higher at €6.10 – translating into a 0.8% decline.

Thirty-two deals involving 21,565 shares were executed, generating a total weekly turnover of €131,671.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, was up by 2% as 34,456 shares changed hands across eight transactions. The equity closed €0.04 higher at €2.06.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc reached a seven-week-low of €7.60 but closed €0.05 higher at €7.65 – equivalent to a 1.9% weekly decline.

This was the result of eight deals involving 5,291 shares.

In the property sector, Malta Properties Company plc was the most liquid equity, as it registered a total turnover of €140,499.

A total of 15 deals involving 281,071 shares were executed, leaving no impact on the previous week’s closing price of €0.50.

Malita Investments plc was also active and closed unchanged at €0.90. The equity traded four times over a spread of 10,600 shares.

Four deals involving 31,000 MIDI plc shares resulted into a negative 13.4% change in price, to close at €0.388.

Similarly, Tigne’ Mall plc closed 3.5% lower at €0.82.

The best performance was recorded by LifeStar Holding plc, as it recorded a gain of 10% over the week. Two deals involving 1,174 shares pushed the price to €0.55.

Harvest Technology plc ended the week 0.7% higher at €1.47. A total of 7,000 shares were spread over three deals.

Three deals involving 5,125 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares dragged the price by 3.7 per cent to €2.06.

Grand Harbour Marina plc shares closed 7.1% lower at €0.65, trading on a deal of 3,000 shares.

MaltaPost plc was active but closed unchanged at €1.32. Five deals involving 7,892 shares were executed.

Last Tuesday, Medserv plc announced that it has been awarded a two-year contract extension by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Cyprus (Offshore) Limited to continue providing shore-base management services in Cyprus.

Pursuant to this extension, the Company will provide shore-base services for further evaluation of Block 10, following the natural gas discovery offshore Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean at the Glaucus-1 well in year 2019.

These services are to be carried out at the Company’s base situated at the DP World facilities in Limassol, Cyprus.

The equity traded once on slim volume, ending the week 3.9% lower at €0.745.

Last Thursday, Loqus Holdings plc held its annual general meeting. The profit and loss account, balance sheet for the period ended June 30, 2020, the directors’ report and the auditors’ report thereon were received and approved.

No trading activity was recorded during the week.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index extended its loss by 0.6%, as it reached 1,139.82 points. A total of 18 issues were active, three of which registered gains while another 10 closed in the red.

The 5.1% MGS 2029 (I) was the best performer, as it closed 1.5% higher at €145.50.

The 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) lost 5.4%, to close at €132.50.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index advanced by 0.06%, as it ended the week at 1,099.76. Out of 47 active issues, 21 traded higher while another 15 closed in negative territory.

The 6% AX Investments Plc € 2024 headed the list of gainers, as it closed 2.4% higher at €105.00. On the other hand, the 3.8% Hili Finance plc Unsecured Bonds 2029 closed 1.5% lower at €98.00.

In the Prospects MTF market, eight issues were active. The 5% Smartcare Finance plc Secured € 2029 was the most liquid, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €78,275.

