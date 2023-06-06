Gerardo Seoane has been appointed coach of Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach in place of Daniel Farke, the German club announced on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old Swiss manager, who was in charge of Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen until last October, has signed a contract until 2026.

“He’s a young coach, but one with lots of experience. He plays the style of football we want to see here,” said Roland Virkus, Gladbach’s managing director for sport.

“Seoane has been successful with several clubs over the past few years,” Virkus added.

He notably led Leverkusen to the Champions League group stage after finishing third in the Bundesliga 2021-2022 campaign, but was sacked after a poor start to last season.

Prior to that, he was in charge of Swiss side Young Boys, winning three straight league titles.

