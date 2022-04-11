Waste separation has been around for several years. Yet people keep putting the wrong items in recycling bags. This is why WasteServ has embarked on a campaign, titled Separate Right Make Our Future Bright, to educate the public to separate waste correctly.

When it comes to waste separation, there is good news and bad news. The good news is that people are recycling more than ever, with last year seeing a record for recyclables processed by WasteServ.

But the bad news is that it is estimated that a quarter of the items in recycling bags are incorrect, resulting in an inefficient process.

The worst offenders are: organic waste, glass, textiles, electronic waste, medical and sanitary waste, and even DIY materials such as wood scraps, tiles and rubble. Another problem is that people often fail to rinse soiled items. Ideally items such as cans and plastic containers are rinsed, and any food residue removed so they do not contaminate paper and cardboard in the same bag. Rinsing helps in having higher quality materials and prevents any unpleasant lingering smells in your house.

Once recycling bags are picked up during door-to-door collection, they are taken to a facility in Marsascala from where they are loaded into a bag opener and items are sorted. Once the different materials – paper, cardboard, metal, clear plastic and coloured plastic – are sorted, they are baled for export. The bales are sold on local, European, and even international marketplaces so they can be transformed into new products.

For more information on waste separation visit wsm.com.mt/guide.

Organic waste

Fruit and vegetable peelings, uneaten food and plate scrapings, bread and pastries, cooked meat including bones, fish, mouldy or expired food without its packaging, non-liquid dairy products, eggs and eggshells, rice, pasta, beans, tea bags and coffee grounds should go in the white biodegradable organic bags. Non-food items which can also be thrown in this bag include napkins soiled with food and very small garden waste like flowers and leaves but no twigs. Organic waste is collected every week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Glass

Bottles and jars can be taken out for door-to-door collection, taken to a Civic Amenity Site or to the Roadshow Truck. You can also make use of the iBins and Bring-In-Sites that are available around Malta and Gozo. Rinse glass bottles and jars and don’t forget to remove any caps and metal lids as these belong in your recycling bag.

Textiles

Clothes, bedsheets, curtains, shoes, and bags that are in good condition can be donated, taken to one of the Roadshow Trucks or placed in the Clothes Banks in your locality.

Electronic waste

This consists of any items that have a plug, use batteries or require charging. These include home appliances such as fridges, ovens and washing machines, hairdryers, electric toothbrushes, shavers, radios, CD/DVD players, electronic toys and games, phones, TVs, printers and cameras. Such items can be taken to a Civic Amenity Site or disposed of through the bulky waste collection service offered free of charge by your respective local council. Appliances that are not bigger than 50cm can be taken to the Roadshow Trucks.

Medical and sanitary waste

Any unwanted or expired medicine, bottled medicine, inhalers and medicinal cream tubes can be taken to an authorised pharmacy where special bins are available (see WasteServ’s website). Syringes and EpiPen devices must be placed in special sharps disposal containers and taken to one of our Civic Amenity Sites. Remove all medicine packaging, information leaflets, and any plastic caps, cups or spoons. You can dispose of these in your recycling bag. Tablet and capsule packaging must be disposed in the black bag. Cosmetics, personal hygiene products, face masks and nappies should also be thrown in the black bag.

DIY materials

Building rubble, plasterboard, tiles and wood scraps from your home renovation projects should be taken to a Civic Amenity Site.