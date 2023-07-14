The Local Councils’ Association has urged residents to adopt responsible waste management practices so as to avoid fires.

It said that massive fires had occurred in a waste truck due to improper waste disposal and lack of adequate separation.

It called on residents to proactively separate waste to prevent fire outbreaks and ensure the safety of communities.

Waste-related fires posed a significant risk to lives and property, it noted.

It added that these fires can spread rapidly, cause extensive damage and even result in loss of life.

"To mitigate this danger it is crucial for every individual to play their part in maintaining a safe and clean environment.

"We firmly believe that every resident's commitment to proper waste segregation and disposal will significantly reduce the occurrence of waste-related fires in our communities.

"By working together, we can create a safer environment for ourselves and future generations," the association said.