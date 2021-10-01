Malta has seen the lowest price increases across the entire eurozone, according to a eurostat flash estimate for September.

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 3.4 per cent in September, up from 3 per cent in August.

In contrast, the estimated 12-month moving average rate for Malta stood at 0.7 per cent in September.

As gas prices continue to surge, energy has been the main driver of inflation in Europe.

Energy prices increased by an estimated 17.4 per cent in the eurozone in September alone.

Enemalta, the state-owned energy provider, is locked into a 5-year fixed price energy deal with Electrogas which comes to an end next year.

The deal has faced criticism in the past when the fixed price was lower than that being sold on the open market.