Serbia is one of five countries that has been removed from Malta’s red list, which means that people arriving from these countries will now need to quarantine upon their arrival.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, Mongolia, Ukraine, as well as Serbia, have been moved from the red to the dark red list, according to a legal notice which will come into effect on Thursday.

Anyone arriving from a dark red country must observe a 14-day quarantine in a quarantine hotel at the cost of €100 a night.

However, if an arrival from a dark red country is in possession of a Maltese residency permit or ID card, the quarantine period can be carried out at home, provided that the entire household is fully vaccinated.

Hotel quarantine still applies for households where the person lives with more than four other people who did not travel.

There was no reason given for the decision.

Malta has a significant Serbian community, with statistics from 2017 showing Serbia was second only to Libya in terms of non-EU nationals living on the island.

Meanwhile, another 21 countries have been added to Malta’s red list, meaning that people arriving from these countries will be allowed to travel here without the need to quarantine.

These are; Argentina; Azerbaijan; Belize, Bhutan; Cayman Islands; Chile; Colombia; Djibouti; Equatorial Guinea; Falklands; Indonesia; Iran; Jamaica; Laos; Mauritania; Oman; Panama; São Tomé and Prìncipe; Trinidad and Tobago and; Uruguay.

In order to avoid quarantine, arrivals will have to present a valid vaccine certificate and will only be recongnised if holders have been given two shots of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, or one shot of the Janssen vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson.

As proof of vaccination, Maltese health authorities are currently accepting vaccine certificates issued by the EU, UK, UAE, Turkey, US, Serbia, Gibraltar, Jersey, Guernsey, Qatar, Albania, Australia, Egypt, Lebanon, Canada, Singapore, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Rwanda, Kosovo, Palestine, Bahrain, Bermuda, Armenia, Iraq, South Korea and Moldova.

Digital recovery certificates, vaccine certificates showing only one dose, certificates with less than 14 days from the final dose will not be accepted and are not valid for travel to Malta.

However certificates showing a recovery from COVID in the last six months plus one dose of an EMA approved vaccine will be accepted.