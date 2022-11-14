Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic said Monday he hoped his two injured strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic would be fully fit to take part in the World Cup.

“I believe that they will be ready and we’ve been working in that direction,” Stojkovic told a press conference as the team prepared to leave for Qatar on Tuesday.

The two players were named in Serbia’s 26-man squad on Friday.

