The United States men’s national team will begin its road to co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with January friendlies against Serbia and Colombia in Los Angeles, USA Soccer announced Wednesday.
Barely a month after the conclusion of this year’s Qatar World Cup, the Americans will face Serbia on January 25 and Colombia three days later.
Canada and Mexico will serve as co-hosts along with the USA for the 2026 World Cup. All three nations will compete in the World Cup that starts later this month.
