Tennis’ world number one Novak Djokovic said Friday that the Serbia national postal service has honoured him by launching a series of stamps featuring him and his sports achievements.

I’m humbled!” Djokovic said on Twitter.

“An honour to receive my very own Serbian stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift!”

The Post of Serbia presented the stamps titled “Tennis: Novak Djokovic, the world racket number one” at an event attended by the 34-year-old star on Thursday.

It said it was the first time it had put an athlete on a stamp.

