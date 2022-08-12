Filip Kostic completed his transfer to Juventus from Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday after signing a four-year deal with the Serie A club.

Serbia winger Kostic arrives in Turin in a transfer worth “12 million ($12.3m) euros payable in three financial years”, Juventus said, with further costs and potential bonuses pushing the value up to 16.5 million euros.

“Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026,” Juve added.

The 29-year-old, who has 48 caps for his country, was crucial in Frankfurt’s run to the Europa League title last season, and he was named the best player in the competition.

His transfer to Juve was all but confirmed on Tuesday, when it emerged he had not travelled to Helsinki with Eintracht for their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid.

