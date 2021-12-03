A fugitive criminal wanted by Serbian authorities to serve a prison sentence over a drug-related conviction will be extradited, a court has decided.

Mario Marjanov, a 29-year old holder of a Serbian passport and a Maltese residence permit, was found guilty of unlawful production and circulation of narcotics as well as facilitating the taking of such drugs.

Those charges resulted in a three year and three-month jail term handed down by a Higher Court in Zrenjanin, Serbia, in February 2019, subsequently confirmed on appeal before a court in Novi Sad four months later.

But the man could not be traced by authorities in his homeland and remained at large until he was tracked down in Malta and targeted by an extradition request.

He was arrested in October and arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court where he contested the extradition request.

When delivering judgment on Wednesday Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech upheld that request after confirming that all requirements in terms of the Extradition Act had been satisfied.

The offences of which Marjanov was convicted amounted to an extraditable crime punishable under Serbian law by imprisonment of 12 months or more.

Moreover, his conduct also amounted to a punishable offence under Maltese law.

Having confirmed that Marjanov was the requested fugitive, the court remanded him in custody to await his return to Serbia.

However, that order was not to be enforced before the lapse of 15 days from judgment, allowing the requested man the right to appeal and file an action for any alleged breach of rights.

Inspectors Omar Zammit and Robinson Mifsud led the prosecution.