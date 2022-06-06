Predrag Djordjevic will not be playing for Ħamrun Spartans next season after the Serbian midfielder confirmed on his social media that he will leave the 2021 Malta champions.

The Serbian midfielder joined the Spartans at the start of the 2021-22 campaign and helped the club end a 30-year wait to win the Premier League title.

Last season, Djordjevic failed to replicate the excellent form he showed the previous term as the towering Serbian was dogged by injury but he managed to find his best form towards the end of the campaign and gave a great contribution to the team to secure third place in the Premier League and a place in the UEFA Conference League.

