Mosta FC striker Chris Ememe is being chased by Serbian side TSC Backa Palanka the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Blues are currently finalising their squad after on Wednesday, they have become Malta’s third representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League after Ħamrun Spartans were lost their appeal with UEFA to compete in this season’s Champions League.

Ememe was a key member of the senior team that helped Mosta to finish sixth in the Premier League last season as the Nigerian forward formed a lethal attacking partnership with Bojan Kaljevic last season.

The 20-year-old striker made 19 appearances for Mosta, scoring seven goals.

