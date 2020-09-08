Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as top men’s seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev sailed through to the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

After Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title alive, second seed Sofia Kenin was sent crashing out in the last 16 by Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta