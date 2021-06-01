Serena Williams said she “feels for” Naomi Osaka and has also experienced “very difficult” press conferences in her career after her rival’s shock withdrawal from the French Open on Monday.

Japanese star Osaka pulled out of the tournament after being threatened with disqualification for declining to speak to the media, saying she suffers from “bouts of depression”.

Williams, who famously lost to Osaka in the controversial 2018 US Open final, said she sympathises with Osaka.

“The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it’s like,” said the 39-year-old, after her first-round 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first ever night match at Roland Garros.

