Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Stephen Curry were among the global high-profile investors named Wednesday as backers of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s technology golf venture to start in 2024.

Woods and McIlroy unveiled plans in August for their new company, TMRW Sports.

TGL will feature golf shots by top players at a virtual layout in a custom-made venue in 18-hole, two-hour made-for television matches. Six three-man teams will compete in a regular season and playoffs starting in January 2024.

Click here for full story.