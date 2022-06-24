Serena Williams was Friday drawn to face France’s Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon as she returns to singles action after a year away.
Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a seventh title against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, ranked 75th in the world.
The early focus at the All England Club will be on 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams, who has dropped to 1,204th in the world rankings and is unseeded for the tournament, which starts on Monday.
The 40-year-old, who took part in the doubles tournament in Eastbourne this week, has not played singles since she suffered an injury during her first-round match at Wimbledon 12 months ago.
Tan, 24, is ranked 113rd in the world.
