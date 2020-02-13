The Barocco Foundation is tomorrow presenting Poeme d’Amour, a romantic voice and piano recital, at St Augustine monastery, Valletta, with soprano Marvic Baldacchino and Serbian pianist Milica Lawrence.

The programme gathers a number of bel canto songs and arias by Vincenzo Bellini and Gioacchino Rossini, among other composers. The highlights are Ernesto de Curtis’s Non ti scordar di me, Bellini’s Ma Rendi Pur Content, Giordano’s Caro Mio Ben and Rossini’s L’Invito.

Baldacchino commenced her vocal studies in 2011 with mezzo-soprano Claire Massa at the Johann Strauss School of Music and continued her studies with soprano Miriam Cauchi at the Malta School of Music. Lawrence has studied piano in Serbia and received her Doctor of Musical Arts Degree (DMA) degree at the Faculty of musical arts in Belgrade.

Wine and light refreshments will be served after the concert.

Poeme d’Amour is being held tomorrow at 8pm at St Augustine’s monastery, Valletta. Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €15 which goes towards the restoration project of the Augustinian monastery. Tickets may be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the event or by sending an e-mail to baroccomalta@gmail.com.