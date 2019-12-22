A few days ago the Richmond Foundation warned that the political crisis could have a long-term impact on mental health. People who “believed in the separation of powers and who held good governance to heart were experiencing deep distress”. Patients of the foundation’s therapists had reported feelings of anxiety and betrayal.

Certainly I can believe the last bit. I’ve hardly met anyone these last few weeks who did not declare themself deeply troubled, upset and anxious. A colleague and friend of mine told me that the last time he had felt so let down by life was when a member of his family was diagnosed with a terminal illness. His voice broke as he said it, and he also happens to be one of the most honourable people I know. I have no reason to doubt his honesty of word and feeling.

I am about to argue that anxiety can be, and in the present circumstances is, a display and a kind of political language. I know that I will be misunderstood by some as saying that the anxiety is not genuine, or that there is nothing to be anxious about. I’ll take that risk.

2009 was quite the annus horribilis for bird trappers (nassaba). It was the year when finch trapping was banned. For thousands of men, one of the things that had made life worth living was gone. Since childhood, they had experienced the first rains of autumn with the mounting anticipation and zest for life they call ‘namra’. Now, they could no longer do so.

The circumstances of the ban are well known. They had to do with legislation, namely the Birds Directive of the European Commission, as well as the politics of numbers, sustainability and derogations. Understandably, the hunters’ federation did all it could to oppose the ban legally and politically.

It did something else, too. A year or so after the ban, it commissioned the Malta Association of Psychiatric Nurses to carry out an independent study on the effects of the ban on the mental well-being of trappers and hunters. It turned out that 61 per cent of respondents had gone so far as to seek professional help. Thirty per cent had been prescribed medication for anxiety or depression.

If the people I meet are typical, the population may have lost its marbles

I’m an anthropologist by trade, and I happened at the time to be doing fieldwork with hunters and trappers. The results of the survey did not surprise me one bit. For months, I had been listening to stories of grown men reduced to wrecks by the ban. There was talk of individuals who had killed themselves (‘sparaw għal rashom’), so profoundly vacant and joyless their lives had been rendered. More commonly, I was told that the ban had ‘ġabuni nitkellem waħdi’ (‘I’ve ended up talking to myself’) – not widely regarded as a sign of mental health.

I’m neither a psychiatrist nor a psycho­logist. The clinical veracity or otherwise of the survey, and of what I came across in the field, did not much interest me. Rather, what struck me was how what was essentially a political situation was being experienced, talked about and countered in the language of mental health and anxiety.

Like other emotions, anxiety is felt. It can also be and often is, however, displayed. In certain situations, the manner and extent of that display overspill the vessel of private feeling and become profoundly political.

People do politics in various ways. They may write opinion columns, blockade Parliament, come up with or peddle online memes, share jokes, light candles, argue at the dinner table, and so on. They may also feel emotions in ways that are studiedly not private.

In this case, the kind of emotion itself is doubly telling. It just so happens that anxiety and anger are the opposite of serenity. Which rings a bell, because serenity has been one of the keywords of the present government since the Panama story broke.

In the events that followed, it became a staple of Muscatese, to the point of the frankly laughable.

Who can forget Michelle Muscat’s ‘inkomplu naħdmu fis-serenità’ (‘we will continue doing our job with serenity’) on the day the Egrant story broke?

Throughout, serenity was the emotion (or lack of it) that underwrote the Muscat rhetoric.

It told of a government that was unfazed by deceit and unfounded allegations, and that would not be derailed in its mission to make Malta a wealthier place. Is-serenità proved the ideal next of kin to the international credit ratings, the flyovers, the waiting lists at the marinas, and the masses of votes.

It is easy to see how anxiety and anger figure. Pitted directly against is-serenità, they are anything but a spontaneous expression of inner feeling. On the contrary, they are a hard-hitting political point about the veneer of triumphs, and about the falsity of the Muscat inner circle in particular.

The revelations of the last month have stood is-serenità on its head. If the Richmond Foundation is right, and if the people I meet are typical, the population may have lost its marbles. Except it’s a loss that tells of another, far greater one.

