Barcelona’s versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto has renewed his contract by a year until 2024, the La Liga leaders announced Friday.
“The buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros ($424 million),” said Barcelona in a statement, with the player’s previous contract set to expire in June.
The 31-year-old is one of Barca’s captains, making his debut in November 2010 after joining the club’s youth academy in 2006.
