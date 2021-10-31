Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after suffering from breathing problems during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday.

Aguero, 33, was forced off in the 41st minute at Camp Nou after he went down clutching his chest. It was not clear what caused the problem.

He received treatment on the ground for several minutes and a stretcher was brought out, although the Argentinian was able to walk off the pitch.

“Aguero reported chest discomfort and has been admitted to the hospital for a cardiac exam,” Barcelona confirmed in a statement after the match.

