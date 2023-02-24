Sergio Ramos retired from international duty with Spain on Thursday, saying new coach Luis de la Fuente told him he did not count on him.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender, who won the 2010 World Cup and 2008 and 2012 European Championship with La Roja, last played for Spain in March 2021.

Ramos, who turns 37 in March, published an open letter on social media in which he indicated the new coach forced his hand.

