A man believed to be behind a string of burglaries across Malta has been arrested and will be charged in court on Saturday, following an investigation by the police’s department of criminal investigations.

Police say the 37-year-old man, who is from Georgia, is the person responsible for thefts from homes in Rabat, Attard, Swieqi, San Ġwann, Żebbuġ and Qormi.

Officers arrested him in St Julian’s and then searched his home, where they found several items that had been reported missing.

He is expected to be arraigned in court on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement announcing the arrest, the police said that the case formed part of a broader investigation into organised crime which has been under way for several months.