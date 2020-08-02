Kevin Sciberras, who provides photographic and video services under the trade name Digital Eye, has not honoured four separate decisions delivered against him by the Consumer Claims Tribunal. This was stated by acting director general (Consumer Affairs) Grace Stivala in a public warning statement.

In the first case, the tribunal upheld a consumer’s claim, and ordered Sciberras to pay the former €1,200 after he failed to provide him the final edited product of videos, photos and DVDs of his wedding.

In the second case, Sciberras was ordered to refund €600 to a couple who had paid him a deposit to undertake photographic services during their wedding.

In the third case, the tribunal ordered Sciberras to pay a couple €1,300, of which €1,000 was due to his failure to honour his agreement with the couple concerning wedding photographic services, and the remaining €300 as moral damages.

In the fourth case, Sciberras was ordered to give a couple their wedding pen drive and video within a week of the date of the decision, failing which he was ordered to pay the couple €400.

In each of these four decisions, the Consumer Claims Tribunal also ordered Sciberras to bear the expenses of the respective cases.