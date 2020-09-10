Serie A clubs on Wednesday approved the creation of a media firm charged with handling the league’s TV rights, the first step towards a potential opening to private investment into the football league.
The decision to create the new company was unanimously approved by the 20 sides currently in Italy’s top-flight during an assembly held in Milan, with the main aim to increase revenues from TV rights.
