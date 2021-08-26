Serie A announced on Wednesday that it would support clubs that decide not to release players for World Cup duty who would have to quarantine on their return, as FIFA chief Gianni Infantino pleaded with the British government to allow exemptions for players.

In a short statement, Serie A added that it disagreed with “FIFA’s decision to not extend exceptions for call-ups to countries where quarantine upon re-entry is mandatory”, saying it “would create a competitive disparity for the teams who allow their players to travel to those countries”.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta