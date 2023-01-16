Struggling Salernitana, who were hammered 8-2 by Atalanta at the weekend, have sacked their coach Davide Nicola, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Sunday’s thrashing made it six games without a win for Salernitana who are 16th in the 20-team Serie A.

Nicola arrived at the club last February when the team was in bottom spot. He generated a revival that saved them from relegation and earned him a contract extension.

“The club thanks the coach for his passion and dedication (and) for achieving the historic goal of staying in Serie A and wishes him the best for the continuation of his career,” Salernitana said in a statement.

