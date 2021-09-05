Franck Ribery, a free agent since the summer, will extend his playing career at Salernitana, a club promoted to Serie A this season, Italian media reported on Sunday.

The club confirmed there was an agreement in principal, but has yet to confirm the signing of the 38-year-old former French international and Bayern Munich star.

Ribery has been a free agent since Fiorentina chose not to renew his two-year contract in the summer.

“FR7” will arrive in Salerno on Monday to undergo a medical examination and “then he will sign a contract that will bind him for one year to the Dark Reds, with an option of extension,” said the Corriere dello Sport on Sunday.

