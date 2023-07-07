Italy's football federation approved on Friday changes to Serie A's league title and relegation play-offs which were introduced last season.

In a statement, the FIGC confirmed that should two teams finish on the same points at the top of the table the Scudetto would be decided in a one-match play-off.

However the rules now state that instead of the deciding match being played at a neutral venue it would be hosted by whichever team finishes in first place.

In Serie A whoever has the best head-to-head record between teams on the same points takes the higher position, after which come goal difference and goals scored if the teams still cannot be separated.

