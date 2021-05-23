Malta women duo Emma Lipman and Rachel Cuschieri have sealed the Serie B title after coming from behind to defeat Tavagnacco 2-1 on the last day of the season.

Lazio were already assured of the Serie A promotion a couple of weeks ago, but they were still in the hunt for the Serie B title.

After they pipped leaders Pomigliano following their narrow win over Vicenza last week, Lazio headed into this game with a one-point lead.

