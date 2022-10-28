Serie A giants Inter are finalising plans for a short training camp in Malta next month, the Times of Malta understands.

Italian football is set for quite a long stoppage from next month as the Italian Serie A will go into a two-month break due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Reports have been circulating in the Italian media during the past few days that the Nerazzurri have been planning to send the remaining members of the first-team squad, who will not be playing for their respective national teams in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for a short training camp abroad.

The Italian Serie A will hold its final round of fixtures before the World Cup on November 13, before the quadriennial tournament will get under way on November 20 and is expected to resume on January 4, 2023.

During this seven-week stoppage, the Italian club are planning to organise a short training camp abroad.

