Monza have sacked coach Giovanni Stroppa, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday after a poor start to their first Serie A season left them bottom of the table.

In a statement, Monza said the club’s former youth team coach Raffaele Palladino would take charge of the team.

Stroppa took Monza up to Serie A for the first time in their history but just one point from their opening six games in the top flight wasn’t enough for owner, former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Monza bought an almost entire new team after being promoted via the play-offs, signing players with extensive experience in the top division like Andrea Ranocchia, Stefano Sensi, Matteo Pessina and Alessio Cragno.

Monza were still in the third tier when media tycoon Berlusconi bought the club in 2018 for a reported three millions euros ($3.4 million).

