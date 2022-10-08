Rule of Law and anti-corruption NGOs Repubblika and Occupy Justice have announced a series of initiatives to commemorate the fifth anniversary since journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated.

Between October 12 and 17, nine events will be held in the slain journalist’s honour coming to a crescendo on Sunday, October 16, the anniversary of Caruana Galizia’s murder, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said.

He together with Clemence Dujardin of Occupy Justice were speaking at a press conference unveiling an exhibition entitled Daphne Eroj Maltija [Daphne a Maltese hero] held on Saturday morning.

Caruana Galizia continued to work despite threats, Aquilina said. “She paid the highest price possible, making her a hero,” he said.

A mass is to be celebrated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna in Caruana Galizia’s native Bidnija on the anniversary of her death. Later in the day at 3.30 pm, a silent gathering will be held at the site of Daphne’s murder.

A demonstration calling for justice for the journalist is set to start in front of Parliament followed by a march to the court of justice where a vigil in Caruana Galizia’s honour is set to take place.

“The state and government continue to treat Daphne Caruana Galizia with hostility, negating she was ever a journalist, to begin with,” Aquilina said.

“The state continues to protect those closest to the government,” Dujardin said. Caruana Galizia’s voice never wavered in a world dominated by Men, she said.

Journalists are still treated with hostility, he said. “Journalists weren’t even consulted on the new journalism law,” Aquilina said.

Talks and discussions will be held throughout the commemorative week. A documentary entitled “Daphne Eroj Maltija” will premiere on Wednesday and on Saturday two seminars led by anti-mafia activist Maria Falcone and British Journalist Carole Cadwalladr will take place.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola will attend Sunday’s events.

Aquilina appealed to the public for funds, saying the commemorative week carries a €20,000 price tag.

Contributions can be made here.