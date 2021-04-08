Transport Malta launched five grants for motorists on Thursday, some of which had been announced by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna during last year's budget speech.

People can apply for the following grants here:

Grant 1: Change car engine

A person can benefit from a grant of €400 per vehicle in category M1 or N1 that is modified to run on autogas. Those who modified their vehicle last year can also apply for the scheme.

Grant 1: Dual fuel systems on heavy-duty diesel vehicles

A grant of €800 will be awarded to motorists when a heavy-duty vehicle is equipped with a system that reduces smoke emissions by at least 25 per cent.

Grant 2: Purchase of environmentally friendly vehicles

A maximum of €1,500 will be awarded to those who buy a new vehicle in category M1 while a grant of €2,000 will be awarded when purchasing a new hybrid vehicle in category M1. The registration of an old vehicle needs to be cancelled.

Grant 3: Scrapping old vehicle and purchasing an electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid

In the case of private motorists:

• €9,000 will be awarded when registering a new electric vehicle falling under Category M1 or N1 while de-registering and scrapping another M1, M2, N1 or N2 ICE vehicle which is at least 10 years old.

• €8,000 when registering a new electric vehicle falling under category M1 or N1 without de-registering and scrapping an older ICE vehicle.

• €5,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1 or N1 and which is not older than six months and does not exceed 6,000 km on the odometer while de-registering and scrapping another M1, M2, N1 or N2 ICE vehicle which is at least 10 years old from its year of manufacture.

• €4,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1 or N1 and which is not older than six months from date of first registration and does not exceed 6,000 km on the odometer without de-registering and scrapping another ICE vehicle.

• €3,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1 or N1 and which is not older than 36 months from date of first registration and does not exceed 15,000 km on the odometer while de-registering and scrapping another M1, M2, N1 or N2 ICE vehicle which is at least 10 years old from its year of manufacture.

• €2,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1 or N1 and which is not older than 36 months from date of first registration and should not exceed 15,000 km on the odometer without de-registering and scrapping another ICE vehicle.

• €1,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1 or N1 and which is older than 36 months but not exceeding 72 months from the date of first registration.

In the case of local councils, NGOs, businesses and private companies:

• €9,000 when registering a new electric vehicle falling under category M1 while de-registering and scrapping another M1, M2, N1 or N2 ICE vehicle which is at least 10 years old.

• €8,000 when registering a new electric vehicle falling under category M1 without de-registering and scrapping another ICE vehicle.

• €12,000 when registering a new electric vehicle falling under category N1, N2, M2 or M3 and de-registering and scrapping another conventional M1, M2, N1 or N2 ICE vehicle which is at least 10 years old from its year of manufacture.

• €11,000 when registering a new electric vehicle falling under the Category N1, N2, M2 or M3 without de-registering and scrapping another ICE vehicle.

• €5,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1, N1 or N2 and which is not older than six months from date of first registration and does not exceed 6,000km on the odometer while de-registering and scrapping another M1, M2 or N1, N2 ICE vehicle which is at least 10 years old.

• €3,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1, N1 or N2 and which is not older than six months from date of first registration and does not exceed 6,000 km on the odometer without de-registering and scrapping another ICE vehicle.

• €3,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1, N1 or N2 and which is not older than 36 months from date of first registration and does not exceed 15,000 km on the odometer while de-registering and scrapping another M1, M2, N1 or N2 ICE vehicle which is at least 10 years old.

• €2,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under categories M1, N1 or N2 and which is not older than 36 months from date of first registration and should not exceed 15,000km on the odometer without de-registering and scrapping another M1, M2, N1 or N2 ICE vehicle.

• €1,000 when registering a used electric vehicle falling under M1, N1 or N2 and which is older than 36 months but not exceeding 72 months from the date of first registration.

Grant 4: Pedelecs and vehicles in category L

Grant A:





Grant B:

€1,000 when a person registering a pedelec or a new category L vehicle eligible for grant A removes from registration a vehicle in Category M1 or N1 that is at least 10 years old.

Or

€500 when a person registering a pedelec or a new category L vehicle eligible for grant A removes from registration a Category L vehicle that is at least 10 years old.

Grant 5: Wheelchair accessible vehicles

A person can benefit from a grant amounting to €10,000 when they license a new vehicle in category M1, or M2, or M3.