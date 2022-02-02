A series of online reflections weaving art and faith is being organised by the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality.

The reflections are inspired by Christ’s own experience of anger which led him to expel the money changers out of the temple as depicted by Giotto in the Scrovegni chapel in Padua.

The reflections, hosted in collaboration with Pietre Vive, an Ignatian initiative exploring faith through art, invites participants to explore the theme of righteous anger through four perspectives.

On Friday, February 4, art historian Giulia Privitelli will explore Giotto’s depiction of the gospel event in the context of the life of Christ in the Scrovegni chapel. She will not only interpret the symbols shown but also offer the work of art as a spiritual text for reflection upon our personal and collective experience of anger.

John Paul Cauchi, from the Diocesan Commission for Peace and Justice, will reflect on anger and social activism on February 11. Cauchi is highly committed to the causes of the protection of the environment and good governance. He will also be integrating musical interludes in his input.

On February 18, biblical scholar Anthony Frendo will trace the development of the ‘Anger of God’ as another face of the merciful God, across the scriptures. Frendo will touch upon the books of Hosea, John’s Gospel and Pauline texts.

And on February 25, Nadia Delicata, episcopal delegate for evangelisation and a moral theologian with foundational studies in psychology, will explore the interior process of anger – what causes anger and what happens when anger goes wrong. She will then explore how anger can be turned into a driving force for conversion and how righteous anger can move one to action for the common good.

The four sessions, being held from 7 to 8.30pm on Zoom, are coordinated by Sandro Rossi and Thomas Muscat. They are open to the public, participation is free and no booking is necessary. Those who can attend even one session are welcome.

More information can be accessed through the Facebook page of the Centre for Ignatian Spirituality or by sending an e-mail to director@cismalta.org.