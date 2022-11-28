The last talk in a series of talks to better understand the life and mission of the Church, with particular reference to the Synod of Bishops being held in Rome will be held at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Thursday.

The talk will be delivered by Fr Anton Farrugia OFM, at 6.45pm.

The subject to be discussed will be Il-Knisja u s-Sena Liturgika tagħha (The Church and the Liturgical Year).

Due to maintenance work on the church’s flooring, the conference will be held at the Dominican convent in the oratory of the Blessed Sacrament.

At preset, bishops around the world are consulting with everyone from parishioners to monks, nuns and Catholic universities before coming together for a synod of bishops in Rome in 2023.

With particular interest in the role of lay persons and of local communities in the worldwide Catholic Church, the Synod of Bishops is designed to make Church governance more open and inclusive of all its members.

For more information, contact parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com or phone 9988 3297.