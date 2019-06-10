Summer has not even officially started yet and beach operators in some places are already hogging the foreshore with sunbeds and umbrellas. One can only wonder what the situation will be like throughout the hot summer months. As the saga goes on from year to year, to the deep frustration of bathers frequenting sandy beaches across the island, there would seem to be no firm willingness from any authority to check this abuse in an effective manner.

There is usually no shortage of declarations of intent about the authorities’ stand against abuse but attempts at enforcing the rules are often weak. There may be the odd raid here and there but effective action to deter abuse does not match the declarations of intent, which is why operators gene­rally act as if they have a free hand. This is not surprising considering the rampant lack of enforcement of rules and regulations so evident everywhere.

On the road, widespread indiscipline has led to chaotic driving; in open public places, operators of bars and restaurants often take up more space than they are allowed to; on promenades too much space is being taken up by authorised and unauthorised food kiosks and, in some places, caravan owners encroach upon places normally occupied by beachgoers.

Loud music from open-air concert venues or establishments causes great discomfort and annoyance to neighbourhood residents, particularly when such practice goes on well into the night. This is a huge problem and, still, the abuse goes on un­checked, as was the case last Thursday when loud music disturbed the night for thousands of residents in the Attard area.

If, to all this, is added the lack of cleanliness and maintenance seen in so many places, Malta in summer presents an image of an unregulated and scruffy resort. It is very well to have excellent seawater quality at swimming sites, to replenish bays with sand that may be washed away by underwater currents in winter, as is the case in Balluta Bay, St Julian’s. Also commendable is the campaign against marine litter.

But there are other factors that would need to be urgently seen to if the government seriously wants to improve people’s quality of life. Key authorities must put their heads together and work out an effective action programme. Seaside wardens can help ensure that no beach operator obstructs bathers from using the shoreline and defaulters should be heavily fined and even have their equipment/furniture confiscated. Otherwise, there can be no deterrent. The exercise would have to be ongoing, not a one-off action, as is usually the case with campaigns.

Likewise, enforcement forces would need to be beefed in summer to cope with the supervision of open public spaces. A recurring problem, one that has challenged the ability of successive administrations, is that of ensuring that public spaces, including beaches, are kept clean. When so much effort is made to generate economic growth and to improve the tourist product, it is strange that cleanliness is given so little importance.

There must be a war on shabbiness and disorder. This is not to ignore the improvement made in some places but, generally speaking, the country cries out for a general clean-up and for regular maintenance.

This is a Times of Malta print editorial