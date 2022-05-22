A “serious” and “immediate” restructuring is the only way for the Nationalist Party to move forward, Bernard Grech said on Sunday, ahead of the party leadership election this week in which he is the only candidate.

Grech said that the party was facing difficult times and this was when the mettle of both the PN and the individuals who hold it up is tested.

“We are being asked to decide what road lies ahead in these trying times,” he said in an interview on party media.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the only direction for the Nationalist Party is to move forward. This means there needs to be courageous restructuring that has never been done before.”

“This is the message that the electorate has sent us,” he continued.

“We must not only change our rhetoric, but the dynamic of how we work together and with others must be transformed. Change must come immediately and with care and skill.”

1,600 party councillors are eligible to vote in the leadership contest, with voting starting on Monday.

While a simple majority of 50 per cent plus one would reconfirm Grech as leader, he has admitted that anything less than 70 per cent of the vote would be “disappointing”.

However, PN sources who spoke to Times of Malta said that “apathy” and disillusionment is rife among a number of councillors in whose hands Grech’s future as leader lies.

Grech said that the party’s finances were also a pressing issue currently faced by the PN.

Last month Grech revealed the party including its companies were some €32 million in debt and causing a cashflow crisis of €2 million annually, with financial advisers being roped in to draw up a plan to resolve the crisis.

“This is the largest challenge the Nationalist Party is facing at the moment, but I am confident that we can conquer this challenge together,” he said.

He stressed that the time of tough decisions was at hand and recurring problems could not continue to be swept under the rug, shackling the party from moving forward.

“On the other hand, we cannot give up because we still represent almost half the electorate of this country.”

Party operations also needed to be urgently organised, Grech went on to say.

“After a process that saw the regeneration of several internal roles, the last election gave use a parliamentary group through the democratic choice of the people,” he said.

“Now it’s time for a structure that befits a modern and effective party and that ensures discipline among all party members.”