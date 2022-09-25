Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia has made it clear that it’s time for his technical staff to sit down and make a serious evaluation on the future of the national team after Malta missed out on an historic promotion in the UEFA Nations League following a 2-1 defeat to Estonia in Tallinn on Friday night.

The match at the Le Coq Arena in Tallinn has once more exposed the current limitations of our national team as for the umpteenth time our players failed to deliver their best performance in a decisive clash that could push them to a higher level in international football.

Two years ago, Malta were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Faroe Islands at the National Stadium to end up finishing as runners-up in League D.

This time around, the team needed to beat the Estonians by a two-goal margin to secure top spot in League D2 but their hopes of a famous victory were jolted by a ragged display in the first half which saw the team struggle to match the pace and power of the Estonians.

Click here for full story