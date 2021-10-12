The Independent Schools Association has expressed concern over proposed legislation on cannabis use and a lack of serious research regarding its impact on youth in Malta.

"Wider consultation and a national debate are required instead of rushing to push through legislation which could promote substance abuse," the association said.

It called on MPs and parties involved to guarantee that serious research is conducted before the Bill is passed.

The draft legislation was announced by the government last week. Once enacted, it will enable cannabis users to grow plants at home or buy the substance from specially set up associations. Smoking a joint in public will remain against the law.

On Sunday, 16 social welfare NGOs said they were backing Caritas and the Oasi Foundation in their stand against the proposed law, saying it would do more harm than good to society.