MARSAXLOKK 1

Serrano 90

BIRKIRKARA 0

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-6, A. Attard-6 (67 Wellington), K. Keqi-6, O. Serrano-7, P. Xuereb-6.5 (87 C. Edafe), A. Ferraris-7, J. Aguilar, L. Aguirre-7.5, D. Vukovic-7, D. Agius-5.5 (46 E. Vella-6), T. Fonseca-6 (90 A. Effiong).

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava-5, E. Pepe-5, A. Alves-6 (77 C. Ribeiro-6), Y. Yankam-6.5, P. Mbong-5, K. Zammit-5, C. Attard-5, D. Cabrera-5 (62 F. Falcone), S. Zibo-5, A. Coppola, K. Tulimieri-5 (54 O. Iorio-6).

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Pepe, Nava, Attard, Aguilar, Yankam, Keqi, Aguirre, Serrano

Red cards: Aguilar (M) 45; Coppola (B) 51.

BOV player of the match: Leandro Aguirre (Marsaxlokk)

Marsaxlokk defender Walter Serrano decided a game that looked destined for stalemate with a powerful strike in the second minute of stoppage time after a superb square pass by substitute Wellington de Sousa.

This was a heartbreaking defeat for Birkirkara who succumbed to their first defeat as they lost ground on Premier League leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

Coach Pablo Doffo confirmed the starting XI that beat Gudja United in the previous outing while Birkirkara mentor Giovanni Tedesco made one change from the team that held Ħamrun Spartans as Paul Mbong was preferred to Osvaldo Iorio.

