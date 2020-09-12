France dominated this year’s XTERRA Malta leg as racer Arthur Serrieres won his second XTERRA race in a row and Morgane Riou topped the women’s podium on Saturday.

The defending European champion finished the Elite competition in 2:12:45hrs ahead of Belgian Sebastien Carabin and fellow French duo Francois Carloni and Maxime Chane.

Riou completed the race in 2:36:58hrs ahead of Austrian Carina Wasle, just under 14 minutes behind the winner.

The only Maltese athlete taking part in the Elite race managed a time of 3:55:56hrs.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta