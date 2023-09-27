The spouses of people who die while serving within the disciplined forces will be entitled to a service pension for five years when the death was not directly related to duty, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Social Security Minister Michael Falzon announced on Wednesday.

Presently, a service pension is awarded to the widowed spouses of those in the disciplined forces who die in the line of duty.

Camilleri said that while existing provisions will remain, henceforth, the spouses of those within the disciplined forces who pass away not as a direct cause of their service, will also be provided with a limited service pension.

He said this was an acknowledgement of the support given by families to those who joined the disciplined forces, which entailed sacrifice and hard work.

Falzon said the service pension will be paid over and above the regular widows’ pension and will be backdated to include anyone who lost a spouse who worked in the disciplined forces from January 1, 2022.

The measure will apply to the spouse of any person who served for at least ten years. The partners of those who die while still somewhat far from their projected retirement will be entitled to the full five years of service pension, while those whose spouses were within five years of retirement or reaching 25 years of service will receive a pension for the remaining years. Members of the disciplined forces - the AFM, police, civil protection and prison service - are able to retire on a pension after 25 years of service.

Partners of people who work in a disciplined force who are unmarried but are in a civil partnership or cohabitating with their spouse will also be eligible.