For the last 40 years, the problem of the service pension has continued to haunt thousands of pensioners who are entitled to this benefit in recognition of the service rendered to various employers over the years. The problem has now reached its climax.

Members of the executive are concerned and frustrated at being let down and discriminated against by various administrations with regard to entitlement to a service pension.

The recent award of a service pension to members of the judiciary, based on conditions and remuneration similar to those enjoyed by members of Parliament, is considered to be unfair treatment to members of the executive.

In terms of the Constitution of Malta, democracy functions on three important pillars, namely Parliament, the judiciary and the executive.

It is not the intention of members of the executive to question MPs’ and members of the judiciary’s rights to stand up for their own interest but, in doing so, they should also be less insensitive to the situation of other lesser brethren whom they like to claim they represent or have represented.

If MPs do believe that members of the executive have a part to play to ensure that democracy is maintained and safeguarded in the best interest of the state and its citizens, then all members of the three institutions should be fairly and equally treated, not only when they are in service, but also after their retirement. There is no room for double standards where pensioners are entitled to a service pension.

In this country, it is expected that, in the name of solidarity and social justice, human beings are treated equally. Is it fair and honest to have a small group of citizens more privileged than thousands of others who gave and are still giving their service to protect and sustain democracy in this state?

In this scenario, from an equality perspective, why is entitlement to a service pension under the Members of Parliament Pensions Act uncapped whereas the service pension paid in terms of the Pensions Ordinance Act is capped?

This means that the service pension of members of the executive is never increased and remains frozen until they die. On the other hand, the service pension of MPs and of members of the judiciary increases regularly according to current salaries.

Why are MPs and members of the judiciary entitled to two survivor pensions, one from the employer and another from the Social Security Department?

On the other hand, members of the executive are only entitled to a survivors pension from the Social Security Department.

There is no room for double standards in entitlement to a service pension

There are other inequalities and ambiguities, but the above two are the most glaring examples as they have a direct effect on the standard of living of members of the executive. Are we to understand that these members have no right for equality and to a decent standard of living as much as others?

The above remarks deal exclusively with the differences that exist between a service pension paid to MPs and members of the judiciary and that to members of the executive. The problem of the service pension does not stop here. It is further complicated by the fact that, in terms of section 56 of the Social Security Act, a service pension is abated from the two-thirds pension entitlement.

On this issue, it has to be pointed out that, in 2009, the European Commission had opened an infringement case against Malta. It considered that the Maltese legislation is not in conformity with Regulation 1408/71 as regards the abatement of the service pension from two-thirds pension entitlement.

Unfortunately, the European Courts of Justice did not focus on the merits of the case but based its decision on other technicalities involving various shortcomings by the UK government.

In light of all this, the current administration should consider the fact that the issue of service pensions is still unsolved and needs further attention.

In the circumstances, it is clear that members of the executive are treated differently with regard to service pension entitlement. Moreover, the matter is further aggravated by the fact that their capped service pension is abated from the social security two-thirds pension entitlement.

No wonder thousands of pensioners who used to be part of the middle class are moving down the ladder towards the risk-of-poverty threshold due to the regular erosion of their purchasing power and low increases in the pension rates.

In his first comments on social media, the new Minister for Equality and European Affairs declared he will continue working on the problems of inequalities found in different places and in various forms.

While congratulating the minister on his appointment, it is hoped and expected that, as a priority, the problem of inequalities in the service pension will be included in his agenda and addressed as early as possible.

Members of the executive deserve better and, in the name of democracy and social justice, they should be fairly and equally treated on the same level enjoyed by members of Parliament and of the judiciary in terms of service pension entitlement paid by the state.

Carmel Mallia is president of the Alliance of Pensioners Organisations.