The rapid uptake and acceptance of remote working in 2020 has pushed many companies to rethink the use of their office space. This has also undoubtedly altered the way employees work and collaborate. The serviced office has evolved to meet new office measures while prioritising its tenants and visitors’ health and safety.

Serviced workspace has been around for decades, providing flexible and accessible options to the global workforce, which, due to its flexibility, can accommodate a variety of work arrangements, whether it’s hybrid working or full-time in-office. Its scalable nature also provides the opportunity to right-size an office reflecting new realities while providing the necessary facilities and professional business services, including a registered corporate address.

Business Office Services International (BOSI), initially set up in Luxembourg, is a well-established provider of fully serviced offices to many local and international companies in Malta’s Central Business District. Especially popular with start-ups and freelancers, due to shared facilities and flexible contract terms, BOSI also provides workspace to several medium-sized companies that have opted for a more cost-effective workplace strategy and a hassle-free office environment where maintenance and cleaning services are on an all-inclusive basis.

At BOSI, tenants have the opportunity to choose from dedicated desks to private and scalable offices, accommodating single or multiple workstations. Meeting rooms are complete with internet, TV screens and coffee making facilities and are bookable through the BOSI app. Furthermore, a reception support team provides telephone and postal mail services daily, ensuring your employees remain productive and focused on your core business.

For details and enquiries e-mail amanda.balzan@boservices.com.mt.